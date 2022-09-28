News you can trust since 1877
This Dover Road property has three double bedrooms. Picture: Chinneck Shaw

Have a look inside this £270k three bedroom Baffins home now on the market

THIS three bedroom property in Baffins would make an ideal family home - and is now on the market for £270,000.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 9:42 pm

Inside this Dover Road home, there are three double rooms, and to the rear the smallest room has built in storage and cupboard.

Adjacent is a blue and white bathroom with a shower over bath, modern suite and tall heated towel rail.

The west facing courtyard style garden is low maintenance, laid with paving squares and a shed along the back wall provides great storage.

Contact Chinneck Shaw, Portsmouth on 02392 119867.

1. This Dover Road property has three double bedrooms. Picture: Chinneck Shaw

