Have a look inside this £270k three bedroom Baffins home now on the market
THIS three bedroom property in Baffins would make an ideal family home - and is now on the market for £270,000.
Inside this Dover Road home, there are three double rooms, and to the rear the smallest room has built in storage and cupboard.
Adjacent is a blue and white bathroom with a shower over bath, modern suite and tall heated towel rail.
The west facing courtyard style garden is low maintenance, laid with paving squares and a shed along the back wall provides great storage.
Contact Chinneck Shaw, Portsmouth on 02392 119867.
