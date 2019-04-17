Bosses at The Hayling Island Horticultural Society were stunned to receive more than 300 display entries as the fixture descended on the Hayling Island Community Centre. Daffodils, pot plants, cookery, floral art, handicrafts and photographs were all exhibited, but what was most encouraging for organisers, they said, was the fact there were more than 100 displays from local schoolchildren – the yearly event’s highest ever. Publicity officer Liese Holden said: ‘This is a huge event and it was so pleasing to see so many young entrants this year.’

Mark Ward with his prize winning daffodils awarded first place and 'best in show'.

The Hayling Island Horticultural Society Spring Show for 2019. Members create floral displays enjoyed by visitors, and judged by Cllr Peter Wade, Mayor of Havant.

Cllr Wade presents Iris Cottle with the Tibble Trophy for her Floral Art.

Toby Pyatt is awarded the Davies Cup for the most points in the Junior classes.

