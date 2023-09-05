209 London Road, North End, Portsmouth

An auction by Clive Emson Auctioneers, a member of Portsmouth Property Association, is ending on September 20, with live bidding starting 48 hours before.

Among the properties featured are:

A three bed end-terrace house in Lichfield Road, Baffins, has a guide price of £250,000-£270,000.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

12 Selsmore Road, Hayling Island

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Marchant, the auctioneer working from the firm’s Whiteley office, said: “This house also includes two large reception rooms, a conservatory and garage with rear vehicular access as well as side pedestrian access into the garden.

“It needs some improvement prior to occupation but would make an ideal addition to an investment portfolio or a perfect family home for owner occupation.”

Toronto Road, North End, has a guide price of £250,000.

Currently let at £26,100 per annum, this is a four-bedroom freehold house of multiple occupation.

57 Toronto Road, Portsmouth

Marchant said: “Fully licenced for up to six people, this mid-terrace property has had two ground floor rooms converted into one letting room, offering its own en-suite and kitchenette.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The kitchen has also been extended to allow for a communal room and there are two ground floor WCs and shower rooms. Upstairs there are three well-presented rooms all fully let.

“The front bedroom is eligible to be let to a couple, offering the chance to increase the rental income.’

Joint auctioneers are Gully Howard.

89 Lichfield Road, Portsmouth

London Road, North End, has a guide price of £300,000 plus.

A four-storey freehold building is arranged as four flats and currently generates £22,100 per annum, with one flat vacant.

Seaward Tower, Trinity Green, Gosport, has a guide price of £100,000 plus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ninth-floor flat with a bedroom and balcony is on a 125-year lease from 1983.

Marchant said: “Seaward Tower is situated close to the Gosport ferry terminal and enjoys an attractive view to the west over the town and The Solent and Isle of Wight beyond.

“An observation platform, available to residents on the top of the building, has stunning, panoramic 360-degree views.’

Joint auctioneers are Dimon.

Selsmore Road, Hayling Island, has a guide price of £400,000-£440,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently let at £40,200 per annum, the freehold building is “an imposing property that sits within a plot which extends to 0.12 acres.

"Currently arranged as four flats, the property is fully let and producing a healthy income.

“The rents for the flats have not been increased for some time and it is considered there is scope for a new owner to potentially increase the income still further. There is also a six-berth caravan on site, giving further scope to increase the income.

“At £440,000, the gross yield would be just over 9%, which is an attractive return.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath Road South, Locks Heath, has a guide price of £370,000-£400,000.

The three-bedroom cottage “is one of a pair of cottages situated off a privately owned spur road and the property occupies a plot of 0.19 acres.

“The plot offers scope and potential for extension of the existing dwelling or an additional dwelling to be built onto the end of the existing house or, perhaps, for a small, detached house or bungalow to be built alongside on the plot.

“The existing cottage offers three-bedroom accommodation, with scope and potential for modernisation and improvement or extension.”