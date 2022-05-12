The image of the docks will be the oldest picture in Feathr’s new collection of wallpapers celebrating famous landmarks and classic vintage scenes from around Hampshire.

This new collection, entitled ‘Vintage Hampshire’, has been created by adapting vintage

photography from the archive of the Hampshire Cultural Trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Portsmouth Docks wallpaper design.

Featuring seven scenes from around the county, the wallpaper designs date from the 19th century through to the early 20th century.

The engraving of Portsmouth Docks is believed to have originally been created in 1841.

Vintage Hampshire also includes Mill Hill Botley, which features a female cyclist as she passes through the bucolic streets of Victorian Botley.

The Bargate, Southampton design.

Vintage views of Southampton’s Bargate, Winchester Westgate, Winchester Cathedral, and Basingstoke’s Church Street are also being transformed into mural wallpaper.

Tom Puukko, founder of Feathr, said: ‘I was born in Southampton and spent my whole childhood there, so the local landmarks have a real resonance for me.

‘It’s a delight to see these vintage photographs of Hampshire come to life at such a large scale.

‘Each of the murals captures a moment and mood so well.’

The mural wallpapers have been adapted from the original images using Feathr’s proprietary CrystalSharp process which allows vintage imagery to be printed at larger scale.

Each Hampshire Vintage wall mural is made to order and can be customised to any wall size at no extra cost.

The collection is priced from £36 per square metre, including free UK delivery.