Homes for sale: The Laurels in Queens Road, Waterlooville

AN ‘IMPRESSIVE’ four-bed Edwardian detached family home is up for sale in Queens Road, Waterlooville.

By Hollie Busby
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 12:36 pm

This four-bedroom house, The Laurels, is on the market for £1,195,000 and is listed by Fine & Country.

On the property’s grounds is a detached home office chalet and a garage with an adjacent car port, workshop and studio.

The estate agents have stated that the home is ‘aptly named’ as it sits behind high manicured laurels.

The home offers a number of original features including high ceilings, architrave beams, wooden flooring, fireplaces and some replacement but original style windows.

The property also benefits from being within ‘easy access’ of shopping amenities, bus routes, nearby recreation grounds and the Queen’s Inclosure Primary School for those with young children.

The Laurels has 3,709 square ft of living space over two floors with a well-lit hallway, drawing room, dining room, study, cloakroom, W.C, family room, utility room, kitchen and breakfast room with an atrium glass roof.

SEE ALSO: For sale: Three-bedroom home in Lichfield Road, Baffins, Portsmouth

On the ground floor is an orangery and lobby. There are four double bedrooms, with he master bedrooms providing an en-suite.

Upstairs is a separate family bathroom.

1. Queens Road Edwardian home

The Laurels in Queen's Road, Waterlooville, an Edwardian detached family home, has gone up for sale.

Photo: Fine & Country

Photo Sales

2. Fireplace

The sitting room

Photo: Fine & Country

Photo Sales

3. Polished

The dining room

Photo: Fine & Country

Photo Sales

4. Ideal for those with green fingers

The greenhouse

Photo: Fine & Country

Photo Sales
WaterloovilleEdwardianQueen
Next Page
Page 1 of 2