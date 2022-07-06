This four-bedroom house, The Laurels, is on the market for £1,195,000 and is listed by Fine & Country.

On the property’s grounds is a detached home office chalet and a garage with an adjacent car port, workshop and studio.

The estate agents have stated that the home is ‘aptly named’ as it sits behind high manicured laurels.

The home offers a number of original features including high ceilings, architrave beams, wooden flooring, fireplaces and some replacement but original style windows.

The property also benefits from being within ‘easy access’ of shopping amenities, bus routes, nearby recreation grounds and the Queen’s Inclosure Primary School for those with young children.

The Laurels has 3,709 square ft of living space over two floors with a well-lit hallway, drawing room, dining room, study, cloakroom, W.C, family room, utility room, kitchen and breakfast room with an atrium glass roof.

On the ground floor is an orangery and lobby. There are four double bedrooms, with he master bedrooms providing an en-suite.

Upstairs is a separate family bathroom.

1. Queens Road Edwardian home The Laurels in Queen's Road, Waterlooville, an Edwardian detached family home, has gone up for sale. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

2. Fireplace The sitting room Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

3. Polished The dining room Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

4. Ideal for those with green fingers The greenhouse Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales