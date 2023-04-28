People wanting to buy a home in an up-and-coming part of Portsmouth can find out which areas to look at, thanks to new figures.

Some parts of England have seen house prices rocket by as much as 50 per cent or more in just a year, analysis of official figures shows – although the biggest jump in Portsmouth is just over 30 per cent.

Almost three quarters of neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in property prices in the year to September 2022, but some have seen hundreds of thousands of pounds added onto the average sale price.

Property price data published in the UK House Price Index (HPI) shows the average price for a home in England was £312,513 in September 2022, a nine per cent increase on the previous year when the average property cost £286,832.

The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, breaking England into 6,809 neighbourhoods known as middle-layer super output areas.

In total 71 per cent of these neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in average house prices, with 12 recording at least a 50 per cent rise, in the year to September 2022.

As the figures cover small areas, average house prices can fluctuate due to low sales numbers and can be heavily influenced by factors such as a new development in the area.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Portsmouth have seen the greatest increase in property prices in the last year. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

2 . Prince Albert Road, Southsea The average house price in the neighbourhood classed as Southsea Prince Albert Road rose from £225,000 in the year to September 2021 to £245,000 in the year to September 2022, a difference of £20,000 or 8.9 per cent Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Milton Milton's average house price increased from £250,000 in the year to September 2021 to £275,000 the next year, a rise of £25,000 or 10.0 per cent Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Cosham South The average house price in Cosham South rose from £285,000 to £315,000 between September 2021 and September 2022, a difference of £30,000 or 10.5 per cent Photo: Google Photo Sales