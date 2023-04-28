News you can trust since 1877
House prices in Portsmouth: the 13 neighbourhoods with the fastest-rising prices

People wanting to buy a home in an up-and-coming part of Portsmouth can find out which areas to look at, thanks to new figures.

By Tom Morton
Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:14 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 14:21 BST

Some parts of England have seen house prices rocket by as much as 50 per cent or more in just a year, analysis of official figures shows – although the biggest jump in Portsmouth is just over 30 per cent.

Almost three quarters of neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in property prices in the year to September 2022, but some have seen hundreds of thousands of pounds added onto the average sale price.

Property price data published in the UK House Price Index (HPI) shows the average price for a home in England was £312,513 in September 2022, a nine per cent increase on the previous year when the average property cost £286,832.

ALSO SEE: The most up-and-coming areas of Portsmouth according to the Census

The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, breaking England into 6,809 neighbourhoods known as middle-layer super output areas.

In total 71 per cent of these neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in average house prices, with 12 recording at least a 50 per cent rise, in the year to September 2022.

As the figures cover small areas, average house prices can fluctuate due to low sales numbers and can be heavily influenced by factors such as a new development in the area.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Portsmouth have seen the greatest increase in property prices in the last year. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

These are the areas of Portsmouth which have seen the biggest jump in house prices

1. Portsmouth's up-and-coming areas.jpg

These are the areas of Portsmouth which have seen the biggest jump in house prices Photo: Google

The average house price in the neighbourhood classed as Southsea Prince Albert Road rose from £225,000 in the year to September 2021 to £245,000 in the year to September 2022, a difference of £20,000 or 8.9 per cent

2. Prince Albert Road, Southsea

The average house price in the neighbourhood classed as Southsea Prince Albert Road rose from £225,000 in the year to September 2021 to £245,000 in the year to September 2022, a difference of £20,000 or 8.9 per cent Photo: Google

Milton's average house price increased from £250,000 in the year to September 2021 to £275,000 the next year, a rise of £25,000 or 10.0 per cent

3. Milton

Milton's average house price increased from £250,000 in the year to September 2021 to £275,000 the next year, a rise of £25,000 or 10.0 per cent Photo: Google

The average house price in Cosham South rose from £285,000 to £315,000 between September 2021 and September 2022, a difference of £30,000 or 10.5 per cent

4. Cosham South

The average house price in Cosham South rose from £285,000 to £315,000 between September 2021 and September 2022, a difference of £30,000 or 10.5 per cent Photo: Google

