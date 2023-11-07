Finding a fantastic family home is a dream for many who cannot wait to either get that first step on the property ladder – or climb it to accommodate their growing family.
Here are 11 fantastic houses currently on the market in Portsmouth, which range from small starter to homes to larger three-bedroom houses with additional space to meet your needs. And the great news is that they are all priced under £300,000.
1. Samuel Road
This two bedroom, terraced home is in the heart of Portsmouth not far from Kingston Park. It has a garden, living room, a second reception room, conservatory, kitchen, two bedrooms and an upstairs bathroom. It is on the market with Leadenhall Estates/Zoopla priced at £230,000. Photo: Leadenhall Estates/Zoopla
2. Widley Road
This three bedroom end of terrace house in Widley Road, Stamshaw has thee bedrooms, a bathroom and two receptions. It also has a kitchen, utility room/conservatory and a second additional toilet as well as a garden and a garage/storage room. It is on the market with Fox & Sons - Portsmouth/Zoopla priced at £250,000. Photo: Fox & Sons - Portsmouth/Zoopla
3. Cornwall Road
This two bedroom house in Cornwall Road is a short distance away from Fratton Railway Station and is being offered with no forward chain. It has a living room with an open plan kitchen/ dining area, leading into a rear extension with a W.C, skylights and double doors opening into the enclosed 20ft rear garden and an upstairs bathroom. It is on sale with Lawson Rose Estate Agents/Zoopla priced at £225,000. Photo: Lawson Rose Estate Agents/Zoopla
4. Hartwell Road
This one bedroom semi-detached mezzanine home in Hartwell Road in Anchorage Park has a living room, study, garden, bedroom and bathroom - as well as off-road parking. It is on the market with Fox & Sons - Portsmouth/Zoopla priced at £220,000. Photo: Fox & Sons - Portsmouth/Zoopla