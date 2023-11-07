3 . Cornwall Road

This two bedroom house in Cornwall Road is a short distance away from Fratton Railway Station and is being offered with no forward chain. It has a living room with an open plan kitchen/ dining area, leading into a rear extension with a W.C, skylights and double doors opening into the enclosed 20ft rear garden and an upstairs bathroom. It is on sale with Lawson Rose Estate Agents/Zoopla priced at £225,000. Photo: Lawson Rose Estate Agents/Zoopla