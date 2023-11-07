News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Here is a collection of homes for sale priced under £300,000Here is a collection of homes for sale priced under £300,000
Here is a collection of homes for sale priced under £300,000

Houses for sale in Portsmouth: 11 fantastic family homes for sale in Portsmouth under £300,000

Finding a fantastic family home is a dream for many who cannot wait to either get that first step on the property ladder – or climb it to accommodate their growing family.
By Kelly Brown
Published 7th Nov 2023, 16:21 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

Here are 11 fantastic houses currently on the market in Portsmouth, which range from small starter to homes to larger three-bedroom houses with additional space to meet your needs. And the great news is that they are all priced under £300,000.

This two bedroom, terraced home is in the heart of Portsmouth not far from Kingston Park. It has a garden, living room, a second reception room, conservatory, kitchen, two bedrooms and an upstairs bathroom. It is on the market with Leadenhall Estates/Zoopla priced at £230,000.

1. Samuel Road

This two bedroom, terraced home is in the heart of Portsmouth not far from Kingston Park. It has a garden, living room, a second reception room, conservatory, kitchen, two bedrooms and an upstairs bathroom. It is on the market with Leadenhall Estates/Zoopla priced at £230,000. Photo: Leadenhall Estates/Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom end of terrace house in Widley Road, Stamshaw has thee bedrooms, a bathroom and two receptions. It also has a kitchen, utility room/conservatory and a second additional toilet as well as a garden and a garage/storage room. It is on the market with Fox & Sons - Portsmouth/Zoopla priced at £250,000.

2. Widley Road

This three bedroom end of terrace house in Widley Road, Stamshaw has thee bedrooms, a bathroom and two receptions. It also has a kitchen, utility room/conservatory and a second additional toilet as well as a garden and a garage/storage room. It is on the market with Fox & Sons - Portsmouth/Zoopla priced at £250,000. Photo: Fox & Sons - Portsmouth/Zoopla

Photo Sales
This two bedroom house in Cornwall Road is a short distance away from Fratton Railway Station and is being offered with no forward chain. It has a living room with an open plan kitchen/ dining area, leading into a rear extension with a W.C, skylights and double doors opening into the enclosed 20ft rear garden and an upstairs bathroom. It is on sale with Lawson Rose Estate Agents/Zoopla priced at £225,000.

3. Cornwall Road

This two bedroom house in Cornwall Road is a short distance away from Fratton Railway Station and is being offered with no forward chain. It has a living room with an open plan kitchen/ dining area, leading into a rear extension with a W.C, skylights and double doors opening into the enclosed 20ft rear garden and an upstairs bathroom. It is on sale with Lawson Rose Estate Agents/Zoopla priced at £225,000. Photo: Lawson Rose Estate Agents/Zoopla

Photo Sales
This one bedroom semi-detached mezzanine home in Hartwell Road in Anchorage Park has a living room, study, garden, bedroom and bathroom - as well as off-road parking. It is on the market with Fox & Sons - Portsmouth/Zoopla priced at £220,000.

4. Hartwell Road

This one bedroom semi-detached mezzanine home in Hartwell Road in Anchorage Park has a living room, study, garden, bedroom and bathroom - as well as off-road parking. It is on the market with Fox & Sons - Portsmouth/Zoopla priced at £220,000. Photo: Fox & Sons - Portsmouth/Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth