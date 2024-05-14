This property, located in Dysart Avenue, Drayton, comes with eight bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a spacious garden. Equipped with an abundance of character, this home is in an ideal location as it is close to public transport links, schools and shops.
The listing says: “On the first floor are four bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a study, a family bathroom and en-suite shower room, from this level is a separate staircase rising to the former staff quarters on the second which today provide, three/four further bedrooms with a shower room.
“The gardens are enclosed on all sides with a southerly aspect and access to the garage and workshop is via a shared driveway to the right hand side of the property.”
This property is on the market with Fine and Country – Drayton for £895,000. For more information, click here.