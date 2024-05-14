Iconic Victorian detached manor house boasts grand architecture and elegance throughout - take the tour

By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th May 2024, 10:52 BST
Updated 14th May 2024, 12:21 BST
This home is one that possesses grandure and Victorian elegance with traditional features and iconic architecture.

This property, located in Dysart Avenue, Drayton, comes with eight bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a spacious garden. Equipped with an abundance of character, this home is in an ideal location as it is close to public transport links, schools and shops.

The listing says: “On the first floor are four bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a study, a family bathroom and en-suite shower room, from this level is a separate staircase rising to the former staff quarters on the second which today provide, three/four further bedrooms with a shower room.

“The gardens are enclosed on all sides with a southerly aspect and access to the garage and workshop is via a shared driveway to the right hand side of the property.”

This property is on the market with Fine and Country – Drayton for £895,000. For more information, click here.

This property is near local schools and shops and it is a beautiful home for a big family.

Dysart Avenue, Drayton, £895,000

This property is near local schools and shops and it is a beautiful home for a big family. Photo: Zoopla

The property comes with eight bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms.

Dysart Avenue, Drayton, £895,000

The property comes with eight bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms. It is on the market for £895,000 and it is being sold with Fine & Country Drayton. The listing says: "Drayton Manor is an extensive, detached early Victorian Manor house which provides 2990 sq ft of living space arranged over three floors." For more information about the property, visit Zoopla. Photo: Zoopla

This home is currently on the market for £895,000 and it is up with Fine & Country - Drayton.

Dysart Avenue, Drayton, £895,000

This home is currently on the market for £895,000 and it is up with Fine & Country - Drayton. Photo: Zoopla

The listing says: "Drayton Manor is an extensive, detached early Victorian Manor house which provides 2990 sq ft of living space arranged over three floors."

Dysart Avenue, Drayton, £895,000

The listing says: "Drayton Manor is an extensive, detached early Victorian Manor house which provides 2990 sq ft of living space arranged over three floors." Photo: Zoopla

