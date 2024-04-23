This property, located in Brockhurst Road, Gosport, comes with six bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as parking. The listing says: “We are excited to offer to the market this six bedroom, Georgian detached town house constructed circa 1757. This beautifully presented family home has been extensively refurbished and restored back to its former glory, respectful of its history but adding a modern twist.

"This fantastic property has so much to offer including three reception rooms, five/six bedrooms, two bathrooms, downstairs W/C, laundry room, internal workshop, tandem garage with a mezzanine room above, a driveway offering ample off road parking and so much more.

"The rear garden is in our opinion a great size with a conservatory, greenhouse, summerhouse and so much more This property really must be viewed to be fully appreciated, so call our Gosport office today to arrange your internal inspection of this charmingly characterful home.”

