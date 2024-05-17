In Pictures: Breathtaking properties in the best places to live in Hampshire including Southsea and Alton

By Sophie Lewis
Published 17th May 2024, 13:24 BST
If you’re considering relocating to a different part of Hampshire but you aren’t sure where – look no further because we’ve got you covered.

Muddy Stilettos, an online magazine, has featured Hampshire as part of its Best 260 Places to Live series. From Alton to Lymington, the series has found that there are 10 beautiful places in Hampshire that are a cut above the rest

Here are 10 properties in the 10 best places to live in Hampshire:

1. Best Places to Live in Hampshire

This property comes with five bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms and it is on the market with Winkworth - Petersfield.

2. Petersfield, Hampshire, £2,500,000

This property comes with five bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms and it is on the market with Winkworth - Petersfield. Photo: Zoopla

This property comes with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms and it is on sale with Lawson Rose Estate Agents.

3. Albany Road, Southsea, £875,000

This property comes with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms and it is on sale with Lawson Rose Estate Agents. Photo: Zoopla

This property comes with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms and it is on the market with Randalls Residential.

4. Old Post Cottage, Hannington, £830,000

This property comes with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms and it is on the market with Randalls Residential. Photo: Zoopla

