Muddy Stilettos, an online magazine, has featured Hampshire as part of its Best 260 Places to Live series. From Alton to Lymington, the series has found that there are 10 beautiful places in Hampshire that are a cut above the rest
Here are 10 properties in the 10 best places to live in Hampshire:
2. Petersfield, Hampshire, £2,500,000
This property comes with five bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms and it is on the market with Winkworth - Petersfield. Photo: Zoopla
3. Albany Road, Southsea, £875,000
This property comes with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms and it is on sale with Lawson Rose Estate Agents. Photo: Zoopla
4. Old Post Cottage, Hannington, £830,000
This property comes with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms and it is on the market with Randalls Residential. Photo: Zoopla