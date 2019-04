There were plant stalls, cake sales, a raffle and awards were given out to those who have entered plants and flowers across a range of different categories. You can find out more by visiting purbrookhorticultualsociety.org.uk.

Jeannie Dunn. Purbrook Horticultural Society's Spring Show, Deverell Hall, Purbrook.Picture: Chris Moorhous. (240319-33) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Old friends catch up. Purbrook Horticultural Society's Spring Show, Deverell Hall, Purbrook. Picture: Chris Moorhouse. 240319-) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Award-winning tulips. Purbrook Horticultural Society's Spring Show, Deverell Hall, Purbrook. Picture: Chris Moorhouse. (240319-) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Nick Hoare, centre. Purbrook Horticultural Society's Spring Show, Deverell Hall, Purbrook. Picture: Chris Moorhouse. (240319-) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more