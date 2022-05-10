Starting out on TikTok, it has taken the internet by storm and people have been sharing videos of them using the unusual grooming product.

While this might seem harmless enough, the sudden craze has been flagged as a concern by the head vet at tails.com as the ‘chemicals within the product cause skin irritation’.

Using purple shampoo on your dogs can be dangerous.

Dr Sean McCormack is warning pet parents of the dangers of using shampoos not specifically designed for use on dogs as they can have serious health consequences.

But why is purple shampoo harmful to your dog and what should you use to clean your four-legged friends instead?

Here's everything you need to know:

Why is purple shampoo harmful to your dog?

Dogs are more sensitive to the ingredients found in human shampoo.

Using human shampoo on dogs can cause irritation, leaving their skin dry, flaky, and more vulnerable to parasites, bacteria, and viruses.

Human shampoo is not good for dogs as irritation caused by using harsh toxins can encourage excessive itching, which can result in abrasions and wounds forming on the skin and an increased chance of bacterial infection.

This can also cause numerous skin-related issues for your dog.

Purple shampoo contains high levels of citric acid, an ingredient in lemon juice, which plays a role in lightening the hair.

While citric acid is safe to consume for humans, high levels are not suitable for dogs as it can cause irritation, an upset stomach, and it can even be toxic.

What should be used to clean your pet

Tails.com has provided its top tips for keeping your dog looking and smelling fresh without causing any harm.

Dogs groom their fur by licking, which could lead to harmful consequences if their coat contains acidic chemicals.

There are plenty of dog-friendly products on the market that offer coat-brightening, leaving absolutely no excuse to douse your dog in chemicals intended for human hair.

Many products designed for human use leave harmful toxic residue on your dog's fur which can dry out and intensify any pre-existing issues.

Sulphates found in purple shampoo often irritate human skin.

This would be the reality for dogs being washed in purple shampoo, rather than natural dog-friendly formulas that have been created especially for them.

How to keep your dog clean during spring and summer

If your furry friend is prone to splashing in a muddy puddle or loves to be a mucky pup, you should wash them at your earliest convenience.

Cleaning your dog at the earliest opportunity gives the dirt less time to set in, which is better for both your dog and your home.

It can be hard to know how often to clean your pet pooch.

Fortunately, your dog’s fur has evolved to be self-cleaning, which keeps out most of the day-to-day dirt.

However, dogs can become smelly if they are not regularly washed.

It's recommended that your dog only needs to be cleaned just once a month, so try setting a date each month that works for you and your four-legged friend and stick to it.

How often you clean your pet depends entirely on the breed of your dog, so always do your research.

It is essential that dog owners use the right shampoo for their pets when giving them a well-need wash.

There are plenty of quality and affordable dog shampoos available on the high street and online, but if you are not able to find dog shampoo, then baby shampoo will do as the product tends to be mild and won’t contain any harmful chemicals.

Pet owners should also avoid over-washing their pups.

Too much washing can actually cause your dog problems, as their skin is a lot more sensitive than ours.

There are plenty of ‘waterless’ cleaning products on the market like dry dog shampoo and waterless cleaning mitts, to help keep your dog smelling and looking clean without getting them wet.

You can help keep your dog’s coat glossy and healthy by ensuring that they are eating the right food.

Your dog’s coat relies on protein, so feeding your pooch a good, balanced diet maintains their healthy glow on the outside as well as on the inside.

Brushing your pet frequently is also the best way to keep their fur clean.

Jumping through piles of leaves is a great source of fun for your pup, but it can be a really easy way for them to pick up fleas and ticks.

If your pet is insistent on going for a walk whatever the weather, it could be worth investing in a good quality, waterproof dog coat that will keep them dry and clean.