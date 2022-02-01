Look around an 'elegant' flat on sale for at least £170,000 in Southsea

This one bedroom flat in Victoria Road North, Southsea, is on sale for offers from £170,000. It is listed on On The Market by Chinneck Shaw.

There is a secure front door into the communal entrance and stairs up to first floor leading to the front door of the flat. The entrance hall with an entry phone system leads to the living space, bedroom and bathroom.

The bathroom, beautifully decorated with large natural stone floor tiles and wall tiles which are offset by a white modern basin, toilet and corner shower. Pipes have been hidden creating a useful and attractive shelf and give the perfectly formed room a tidy finish.

The double bedroom to the right of the front door is a good size. With a built-in wardrobe there is plenty of storage space. The décor is contemporary and stylish with white walls and an attractive feature wall.

The large sash style window to the front aspect floods the room with plenty of natural light and the cream carpet which flows throughout the property gives a neutral and light setting for each of the rooms.

The living area is large and spacious. With a bay to the front, light streams into the room. This bay could provide a lovely space for someone requiring a work-from-home area.

There is space for 2 sofas as well as a dining area and the built in cupboard means there is a huge amount of storage. White walls and a feature wall continue the contemporary theme from the bedroom.

The kitchen can be accessed from the living area. Grey floor tiles, a grey shaker style units and a wooden work top continue the modern feel to this flat.

A built in oven and hob with space for a washing machine and fridge freezer complete the room and with a large sash-style double glazed window, the room feels comfortable and light to cook in.

For more information visit On the Market’s website – or contact Chinneck Shaw.

1. Victoria Road North This one bedroom flat in Victoria Road North, Southsea, is on sale for £170,000. It is listed on On The Market by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

