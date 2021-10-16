Look inside this Portchester houseboat that could be yours for under £200,000

Salamander at sunset

The 30m x 5m vessel boasts plenty of outside space on the top deck to take in the breathtaking views of the Solent.

There is a modern kitchen and bathroom recently fitted on board, with a large lounge/dining space in which to entertain.

Off the kitchen there is a utility room and there are two double bedrooms. There is full central heating and a log burner on board to keep you warm.

Salamander's sun deck

Please note the mooring does not automatically transfer with the sale of the vessel. The mooring and fees will have to be applied for directly with the marina upon completion of purchase.

Price: Offers over £190,000.

For more information, please call Castles on (023) 9431 8899.

The lounge/dining area

One of the bedrooms

The kitchen