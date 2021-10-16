Look inside this Portchester houseboat that could be yours for under £200,000

Fancy living on the water? Castles are pleased to welcome to the market a wonderful houseboat called Salamander, currently moored at WicorMarine, Portchester.

By Simon Toft
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 4:55 am
Salamander at sunset

The 30m x 5m vessel boasts plenty of outside space on the top deck to take in the breathtaking views of the Solent.

There is a modern kitchen and bathroom recently fitted on board, with a large lounge/dining space in which to entertain.

Off the kitchen there is a utility room and there are two double bedrooms. There is full central heating and a log burner on board to keep you warm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Salamander's sun deck

Please note the mooring does not automatically transfer with the sale of the vessel. The mooring and fees will have to be applied for directly with the marina upon completion of purchase.

Price: Offers over £190,000.

For more information, please call Castles on (023) 9431 8899.

The lounge/dining area
One of the bedrooms
The kitchen
Relax on the deck and enjoy the view
Portchester