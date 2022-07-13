The house in Langley Road is on the market for £230,000.

The terraced house has three bedrooms and one bathroom, as well as a west facing enclosed garden with artificial grass.

The smallest room overlooking the garden is a single room and currently houses a wardrobe along one wall.

Estate agents Chinneck Shaw describe the property as: ‘This is a lovely house perfect for your first step on the property ladder, perfect if you are upsizing and perfect if you’re downsizing, ready to move into and with such a gorgeous interior we don’t expect this to be available for long.’

The estate agent offering the property can be contacted on 02382 200426.

Undefined: readMore

1. Langley Road A good-sized room extends in to the dining area, according to the estate agent. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

2. CAM00813P1-PR0074-STILL06.jpg The garden is west facing, and comes with artificial grass. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

3. Langley Road The bathroom is bright and modern, with a white bathroom suite, a shower over bath and grey floor and wall tiles, according to the estate agent. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

4. Langley Road The property is on the market for £230,000. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales