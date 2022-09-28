This five-bedroom terraced property, in Invergordon Avenue, Drayton, is on sale for £395,000.

It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

The home with a ‘large’ living room is described as being in ‘a popular residential area.’

It is within the catchment area of several schools, including Court Lane infant, Court Lane Junior and Springfield Secondary Academy.

The property is in walking distance of Drayton recreational ground and other local amenities and bus routes, and is a five minute drive from the M27.

Residents have space to park three cars, and the house is set over three floors – with a double glazed porch at the entrance.

The dining area can be accessed via the living room.

In the kitchen, there is a range of wall and base, widespread worktop space, and a utility area which leads to a contemporary shower room with a toilet, shower cubical, hand wash basin and a heated towel rail.

A second lounge is in the extended part of the home, with double glazed doors leading to the garden.

The first floor holds three of the five bedrooms, with one single room which can be used as a home office.

One of the bedrooms overlooks the garden.

A loft conversion has allowed for two bedrooms in that space.

Outside, the house has an east facing garden with artificial grass, and a patio area.

For more information, visit the OnTheMarket website, or call the estate agents on 023 9211 9867.

