Warrior House is an modern townhouse situated in a prominent corner position with bays protruding from the corner allowing views to three primary directions - along Broad Street toward the sea historic defences, towards the slipway and SubSea Craft Headquarters as well as towards the Harbour entrance, with the HMS Warrior, the masts of the HMS Victory, the Spinnaker Tower and Gunwharf Quays and from the top floor terrace.

The terrace is accessible from the main bedroom and has outstanding views in four directions.

A total of 1352 sq ft of living space is arranged over four floors.

The ground has a floor study, cloakroom and integral garage. On the first floor is a living room opening to a fully fitted kitchen including appliances with two further bedrooms and a bathroom. On the second floor there is the primary bedroom with an en-suite dressing and shower room, and the roof top terrace is on the top floor.

Early internal viewing is strongly recommended in order to appreciate both the accommodation and location on offer.

The house is within easy reach of several historic pubs including The Bridge Tavern, Still & West and the Spice Island Inn.

Warrior House is on the market with Fine & Country at a guide price of £700,000.

1. This townhouse has roof top terrace elevated views over the historic waterfront surroundings. Picture: Fine & Country This townhouse has roof top terrace elevated views over the historic waterfront surroundings. Picture: Fine & Country Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

