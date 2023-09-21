News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

National Lottery cash windfall for social enterprise offering creative workshops to support mental health

A social enterprise offering creative workshops to support mental health has been awarded a £10,000 grant by The National Lottery Awards for All fund.
By Simon Carter
Published 21st Sep 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read
Creatful founder Nancy Fellows, far left, with attendees at one of the groupsCreatful founder Nancy Fellows, far left, with attendees at one of the groups
Creatful founder Nancy Fellows, far left, with attendees at one of the groups

Creatful hosts weekly ‘Craft and Chat’ groups in Waterlooville, Fratton and Denmead, along with other creative workshops in and around Portsmouth.

The money made from the workshops goes straight back into the business, so it can deliver more for the community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The funding will enable it to continue its work providing access to crafts, painting and other creative activities that support wellbeing, in a bid to help reduce isolation, encourage group activity and support mental health.

Leading charity, Community First, helped Creatful to secure the funding and has provided payroll services and advice on how to run a social enterprise, since the project began in 2021.

Most Popular

Creatful founder Nancy Fellows said: “Since the launch of Creatful, funding has always been on my mind – there were times when we struggled to stay afloat.

"We’re thrilled to win this grant as it will enable us to continue the work we’re doing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“For some of our regulars, the sessions each week are a lifeline. They help them to get out of the house. Without Community First’s support, we wouldn’t be able to continue helping these people.

“I was nervous about applying for funding, but Community First helped us every step of the way and has given me the confidence to run a community organisation.”

Creatful also offer weekend workshops, a creative kids club for 6-11-year-olds and one-to-one and group tuition. From marbling and mandala to mindful creativity, attendees can learn a new skill and connect with like-minded people in a relaxed environment.

For more information, visit www.creatful.co.uk

Related topics:National LotteryPortsmouthDenmead