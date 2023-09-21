National Lottery cash windfall for social enterprise offering creative workshops to support mental health

Creatful founder Nancy Fellows, far left, with attendees at one of the groups

Creatful hosts weekly ‘Craft and Chat’ groups in Waterlooville, Fratton and Denmead, along with other creative workshops in and around Portsmouth.

The money made from the workshops goes straight back into the business, so it can deliver more for the community.

The funding will enable it to continue its work providing access to crafts, painting and other creative activities that support wellbeing, in a bid to help reduce isolation, encourage group activity and support mental health.

Leading charity, Community First, helped Creatful to secure the funding and has provided payroll services and advice on how to run a social enterprise, since the project began in 2021.

Creatful founder Nancy Fellows said: “Since the launch of Creatful, funding has always been on my mind – there were times when we struggled to stay afloat.

"We’re thrilled to win this grant as it will enable us to continue the work we’re doing.

“For some of our regulars, the sessions each week are a lifeline. They help them to get out of the house. Without Community First’s support, we wouldn’t be able to continue helping these people.

“I was nervous about applying for funding, but Community First helped us every step of the way and has given me the confidence to run a community organisation.”

Creatful also offer weekend workshops, a creative kids club for 6-11-year-olds and one-to-one and group tuition. From marbling and mandala to mindful creativity, attendees can learn a new skill and connect with like-minded people in a relaxed environment.