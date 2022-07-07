Fashion retailer Next is set to launch its annual summer sale this weekend both in-store and online.

Shoppers will be able to get huge discounts on clothing, homeware, and more with prices slashed by at least 50 per cent.

The Next summer sale is around the corner.

But when will the Next summer sale take place and how can you bag the best bargains?

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the Next summer sale?

The Next summer sale is expected to start on Saturday, July 9 this year.

It’s thought that the sale will begin at around 4am and 5am on the Next website and will begin when stores open.

Stores usually open at 9am, but they do sometimes open at 6am on sale days.

It’s best to check the opening time of your local store via the Next store locator before you visit.

The Next VIP sale kicked off on July 5 for VIP customers.

Which items will be discontinued?

Discontinued items are yet to be announced but shoppers can expect prices to be reduced on items across all categories including womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, homeware and beauty.

How often does Next hold a sale?

Next has four seasonal sales a year; spring, summer, autumn, and winter/Boxing day.

There’s also a Black Friday event that has gotten bigger and better every year.

Discounts are also sometimes offered at other times of the year, including around bank holidays.

In addition, Next has a clearance section on their website all year round for customers to pick up a bargain.

This section has items that have been previously returned and items which have not sold in a previous sale.

This means that there’s no guarantee of what items will be on the site.

Items that are available could be out of season, and there may only be one or two sizes available in certain items.

How to bag the best bargain at the Next summer sale

The best way to bag a bargain is by checking out the Next website before you venture to your nearest store.

The online sale launches before the sale in-store.

Smaller stores may be less busy on the day, meaning that there could be a better chance for shoppers to get their hands on discounted items during the sale.

Children’s clothing and homeware tend to sell the fastest, so shoppers will need to make a beeline for those sections in order to get the best deals.

Can I return sale items?

Yes, you can return items from Next that you have bought in the sale.

The sale items have the exact same returns policy as full-priced items, and this applies to online or in-store purchases.