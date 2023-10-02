Piles of rubble are scattered across a Southsea pavement after the front of a house partially collapsed.

The brick facade of the residential building, in High Street adjacent to the Portsmouth Cathedral in Old Portsmouth, appears to have suddenly crumbled, bring with it parts of the window frames and some wiring.

Temporary traffic lights are in place in the area and a stretch of pavement is fenced off. Police and fire crews attended the scene yesterday afternoon, according to a BBC report.

The as yet unexplained incident comes less than a week after the wall of an apartment building in Southsea collapse while some of its residents sat eating dinner.

More details to follow.

