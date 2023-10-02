News you can trust since 1877
Pictures show rubble scattered across pavement after house facade crumbles in Southsea, Portsmouth

Piles of rubble are scattered across a Southsea pavement after the front of a house partially collapsed.
By Joe Buncle
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 13:28 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 13:28 BST

The brick facade of the residential building, in High Street adjacent to the Portsmouth Cathedral in Old Portsmouth, appears to have suddenly crumbled, bring with it parts of the window frames and some wiring.

SEE ALSO: Watch: Southsea house wall collapse drama

Temporary traffic lights are in place in the area and a stretch of pavement is fenced off. Police and fire crews attended the scene yesterday afternoon, according to a BBC report.

The as yet unexplained incident comes less than a week after the wall of an apartment building in Southsea collapse while some of its residents sat eating dinner.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacted for more information.

More details to follow.

