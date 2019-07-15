Pond-dipping at the Southsea Green community garden

Thanks to Nigel and Tom from Southsea Green who hosted Southsea Wildlife Watch’s ‘Looking For Pond Creatures’ event.

Nineteen children and parents had a go at pond dipping, finding out about the creatures that live in this important habitat.

We found water mites and fleas, water measurers, and the cherry on the cake: a common frog tadpole. The session helped families understand the importance of having a pond in the garden (even a small one) to help wildlife thrive, especially in densely-populated Portsmouth.

We invite you to our Crafternoon family fundraiser on Sunday (July 20) from 11am-2pm at the Southsea Green garden with Marigold Loft. Join in with crafts or take your own project, Sit, chat, chill, or treat yourself to a little tasty something. Pay as you feel/pay what you can. All proceeds go to Mind. Mini crafters are welcome with their carers.

See more benefits of being creative and gardening online at: mind.org.uk/ and Southsea Wildlife Watch: wildlifewatch.org.uk/watchgroups/southsea-wildlife-watch