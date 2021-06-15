If you answered yes to that question, then you be pleased to know there are a number of places up for sale in Portsmouth right now.
Ranging from a popular cafe in Southsea to takeaway restaurants.
We have pulled together a list of food businesses on sale on Zoopla.
1. Chicago Grill
Chicago Grill in London Road is an 'exceptionally well run and performing American style takeaway'. It is on the market for £89,950.
This is what Chicago Grill looks like inside. Currently it offers takeaway along with a thriving delivery service which includes, Burgers, chicken burgers, spare ribs, spicy wing meals, kids meals, milkshakes & deserts
This is what the kitchen looks like.
4. Rock Salt
Rock Salt, a fish and chip shop, in Quartremaine Road, Portsmouth. It is on sale for £139,950. The business has a strong reputation on Tripadvisor with 740 reviews.
