Boasting Insta-worthy interiors and kitchen decor to die for - this unassuming Portsmouth end-of-terrace would be the perfect first time buy.

Located on Cranleigh Road in Fratton, this two bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Portsmouth area. The property comes with a modern and homely living space as well as an open plan lounge/diner.

The Zoopla listing for the property reads: “On entrance to the property we are greeted by the first reception room, which is flooded with natural light, currently being used as a crafts room, perfect as a cosy lounge or office space.

“Moving down the property we have the modern fitted kitchen, with space for appliances, plenty of wall and base units and tiled flooring to finish the room off. Moving down we have access through the arch to the 18ft long Lounge/Diner, this makes the perfect space for entertaining and chilling out.

“Through the lounge/diner we have access to the three-piece bathroom suite. The rear garden is a nice space and low maintenance. Upstairs in the property we have the two double bedrooms, and access to a big loft space through a door in bedroom two.”

Summary

Location: Cranleigh Road, Fratton, Portsmouth PO1 5LX

Offers over: £240,000

Agent: Bernards

Contact: 02392 110463

For more information, visit Zoopla.

1 . Cranleigh Road This property is located on Cranleigh Road Photo Sales

2 . Cranleigh Road Modern kitchen Photo Sales

3 . Cranleigh Road The kitchen has plenty of storage space Photo Sales

4 . Cranleigh Road Living room Photo Sales