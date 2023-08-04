News you can trust since 1877
Properties for sale in Portsmouth: Two bedroom house with spacious garden in Cosham on the market for £250,000

A modern two bedroom house in Cosham has gone on the market for £250,000 – this is what it has to offer.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST

A two bedroom house has been put on the market for £250,000 and it is a perfect property for a family looking for a fresh start.

The property offers two bedrooms, two reception rooms, a bathroom and a spacious garden which also has a small out building that can be used as a summer house or a gym.

The listing says: “We are pleased to welcome to the market this two bedroom end of terrace property located in Almondsbury Road, Paulsgrove.“The property is well presented throughout and the ground floor consists of a generous size modern fitted kitchen with a spacious open plan lounge diner which blends into the conservatory space.“Moving upstairs there are two bedrooms, both of which are fair sized doubles and a family bathroom.”

The property is currently on the market with Castle Estate Agents.

For more information about the listing visit Zoopla, click here for more.

