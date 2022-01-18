Celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee are set to be bigger than Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee and could be watched by over a billion people around the world.

Public celebrations will take place throughout the year to honour the Queen's seven-decade-long reign.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations will take place in June.

Here is everything you need to know about the Queen's Platinum Jubilee:

When is the Platinum Jubilee?

Although the Queen’s Ascension Day is February 6, the celebrations for the Jubilee will take place throughout the year with a long weekend in store for those in the UK.

The official Jubilee celebrations will take place from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

Do we get an extra bank holiday?

Yes, the Platinum Jubilee will be an extra bank holiday for those in the UK.

Thursday, June 2 has replaced the usual spring bank holiday, with Friday, June 3 added as an extra bank holiday for the four-day celebration.

What events are planned for the Jubilee?

Celebrations for the Jubilee began on January 10 with Fortnum and Mason launching the Platinum Pudding Competition.

The nationwide baking competition is a search for a brand new pudding recipe that is 'fit for the Queen'.

The final day to enter the competition is February 4, with the final scheduled for the week commencing March 14.

From May 12 to May 15, more than 500 horses and 1,000 performers will take part in a show in the grounds of Windsor Castle to mark the Jubilee.

The show will take the audience through history from Elizabeth 1 to the present day.

The biggest celebrations are set to take place over the bank holiday weekend in June.

On Thursday, June 2, Trooping of the Colour (the Queen's birthday parade) will take place in Horse Guards Parade, London.

On June 3, there will be a Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen's reign at St Paul's Cathedral.

People from across the country will be invited to take part in the Big Jubilee Lunch on June 5, with a Platinum Jubilee Pageant taking place in Buckingham Palace.

In July, there will be three displays that will mark the Queen's ascension to the throne, coronation, and jubilees.

Dates are yet to be revealed for the displays but they will be held in Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

