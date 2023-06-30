News you can trust since 1877
Revealed: Average monthly rental prices in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Havant

The Fareham local authority area has the highest monthly rent prices in The News’ circulation area.
By Simon Carter
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:27 BST- 2 min read
The Fareham local authority area has the highest monthly rent prices in The News’ circulation area.

In yesterday’s paper, we reported that the median rent per property paid by tenants across 3,180 homes in Portsmouth in the year to March was £860.

This is a measure across all types of properties, from shared rooms to one-bed apartments to four-bed homes, so prices vary widely.

It was up by 7.5% from £800 the year before – the greatest annual increase since the year to September 2020 and the earliest comparable figures.

In the year to March 2020, before the pandemic, tenants paid an average of £818.

Most Popular

Office for National Statistics figures show the median rent per property paid by tenants across 1,170 homes in Fareham in the year to March was £925.

That was up by 4.8% from £883 the year before.

The median rent across 830 homes in Havant was £893 – up by 2.1% from £875 the year before.

The median rent across 1,710 homes in Gosport was £825 – up by 7.8% from £765 the year before.

Down the A27, the median rent across 1,090 homes in Chichester topped four figures - £1,050. That was up by 10.5% from £950 the year before.

If you think that’s high, obviously monthly rental prices in London are even highe.

The median rent per property across 2,940 homes in Kensington and Chelsea, for example, was £2,500 – up by 13.7% from £2,199 the year before. In Islington, the monthy price was £1,795.

In total contrast, the figure in Kingston-upon-Hull was just £450 – around five and a half days’ rent for those in Kensington & Chelsea.

Further ONS figures show rents in England increased by 4.9% in the 12 months to May – up from 4.7% in the 12 months to April, and the highest rise since records began in January 2006.

This included a 5.1% increase in London, the third-highest annual increase in the capital since 2006.

Scotland and Wales also saw record yearly rental price rises of 5.4% and 5% respectively.

Charity Shelter said private renters are ‘facing a crisis like never before’ and blamed the Government for failing to build enough affordable social housing.

