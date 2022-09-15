Sales value of houses sold for over £1m within Portsmouth postcode area slumps due to inflation and high interest rates
PROPERTY sales for expensive homes with a Portsmouth area postcode have slumped this year.
Research from Property Solvers shows 122 PO postcode houses were sold for over £1m, between September 2021-2022.
HM Land Registry sold house price statistics show the total value of these sales arrived at £178,273,932 – a 48 per cent decrease from £290.85 million.
Most Popular
The Portsmouth area is 31st in England, Wales and Scotland for the number of homes sold.
Its most expensive sale was in Shore Road, Bosham, Chichester – PO18 8QL – which was bought for a staggering £3,950,000.
Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam: ‘There remains a fairly healthy volume of sales in this price bracket, such a pronounced drop would suggest that buyer appetite for these types of homes is decreasing.
‘With continued inflationary pressures and rising interest rates as a result, it would not be too much of a surprise to see a continued cooling off across the high-end property market in the coming year at least.’