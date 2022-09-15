Research from Property Solvers shows 122 PO postcode houses were sold for over £1m, between September 2021-2022.

HM Land Registry sold house price statistics show the total value of these sales arrived at £178,273,932 – a 48 per cent decrease from £290.85 million.

An aerial view of Portsmouth. Picture: Adobe Stock.

The Portsmouth area is 31st in England, Wales and Scotland for the number of homes sold.

Its most expensive sale was in Shore Road, Bosham, Chichester – PO18 8QL – which was bought for a staggering £3,950,000.

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam: ‘There remains a fairly healthy volume of sales in this price bracket, such a pronounced drop would suggest that buyer appetite for these types of homes is decreasing.