Warblington Castle was previously owned by Warwick the King Maker and Margaret Pole, Countess of Salisbury.

See inside the most expensive house for sale in Havant and it comes with a castle

A house which comes with the ruins of a historic castle is on sale near Havant.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 5:34 pm

Warblington Castle dates back to the 16th century.

It is now up for sale but it will set you back more than £2.4 million.

The remains of the tower, part of the gate and drawbridge are on the grounds of the property.

MORE PROPERTY: This amazing thatched house is on sale in Denmead | A five bed family home is on sale for £885,000 in Havant

It also comes with a swimming pool and pool house.

We have pulled together a gallery of photos of Warblington Castle.

Find out more about the property on Zoopla.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news online - as well as fewer adverts, access to our digital edition and mobile app.

1. Warblington Castle

Warblington Castle is up for sale right now.

Photo: Zoopla

Buy photo

2. Warblington Castle

The property lies in un-spoilt rural surroundings close to the shores of Langstone Harbour and is surrounded by some four acres of gardens and grounds.

Photo: Zoopla

Buy photo

3. Warblington Castle

It has seven bedrooms and is listed on the market for £2,450,000 - it is listed by Jackson-Stops Chichester - 01243 468806

Photo: Zoopla

Buy photo

4. Warblington Castle

Warblington Castle is within a very short distance of Portsmouth and has good rail links to London, not to mention the facilities of the pretty harbour-side town of Emsworth.

Photo: Zoopla

Buy photo
PropertyHavantDenmeadZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 4