See inside the most expensive house for sale in Havant and it comes with a castle

Warblington Castle dates back to the 16th century.

It is now up for sale but it will set you back more than £2.4 million.

The remains of the tower, part of the gate and drawbridge are on the grounds of the property.

It also comes with a swimming pool and pool house.

We have pulled together a gallery of photos of Warblington Castle.

1. Warblington Castle Warblington Castle is up for sale right now.

2. Warblington Castle The property lies in un-spoilt rural surroundings close to the shores of Langstone Harbour and is surrounded by some four acres of gardens and grounds.

3. Warblington Castle It has seven bedrooms and is listed on the market for £2,450,000 - it is listed by Jackson-Stops Chichester - 01243 468806

4. Warblington Castle Warblington Castle is within a very short distance of Portsmouth and has good rail links to London, not to mention the facilities of the pretty harbour-side town of Emsworth.