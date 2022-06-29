The one bedroom property is located just off Copnor Road. Picture: Lawson Rose, Southsea

See inside this end of terrace Copnor Road home with off-road parking on the market for £200,000

THIS one bedroom, end of terraced property in Copnor Road is an ideal first time buy.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 1:46 pm

Outside the home, in the garden there is rear pedestrian access leading straight to an off-road parking space.

Marketed by Lawson Rose, Southsea, the property is on the market for offers in excess of £200,000.

Inside the property, a spacious living room with storage under the stairs sits off the hallway.

There is also an additional dining room and fitted kitchen that overlooks the private courtyard garden.

The first floor has a modern bathroom suite, and a large bedroom with a built-in storage cupboard.

