Outside the home, in the garden there is rear pedestrian access leading straight to an off-road parking space.

Marketed by Lawson Rose, Southsea, the property is on the market for offers in excess of £200,000.

Inside the property, a spacious living room with storage under the stairs sits off the hallway.

There is also an additional dining room and fitted kitchen that overlooks the private courtyard garden.

The first floor has a modern bathroom suite, and a large bedroom with a built-in storage cupboard.

1. The one bedroom property is located just off Copnor Road. Picture: Lawson Rose, Southsea The one bedroom property is located just off Copnor Road. Picture: Lawson Rose, Southsea Photo: Lawson Rose, Southsea Photo Sales

