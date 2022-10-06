See inside this two-bedroom Southsea home on the market for £265,000

According to estate agents Chinneck Shaw, the home is located in Esslemont Road, Southsea, just a 10-minute walk to the cosmopolitan Albert Road yet with easy access to main roads as well the seafront.

The property has been finished to an immaculate standard and will provide a beautiful and functional home. The front door leads into a semi-open plan reception room.

The gorgeous herringbone flooring extends into the rear reception and the wall panelling unites both rooms. Grey vertical radiators in both reception spaces complete the very contemporary feel. The second reception area with under-stairs storage opens on to a beautiful shaker-style kitchen with integrated appliances. The tiling has a crisp, clean finish and the detailing in the lighting and electrics make this kitchen special.

The under-unit heating is a lovely touch. A side door leads out to the garden.

The garden has a number of mature plants including a beautiful wisteria, clean and tidy, it is ready for the new owners to make their mark.

