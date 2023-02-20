The home will be built in Forest Lane, Wickham Common after a planning application was submitted by Andrew Burgess Planning, which passed through Wickham Parish Council and was then approved under delegated powers by a Winchester City Council planning officer.

Andrew Burgess, managing director of Andrew Burgess Planning said: ‘The planning officer recognised that this proposal has been carefully designed to relate sensitively to the surrounding area and that this is a high quality scheme which

A self-build home that has been given planning permission in Wickham Common Picture: Andrew Burgess Planning

will improve the appearance of the area. There will be no issues with parking or impact to neighbouring houses.

‘Despite being outside the settlement boundary this is an accessible and sustainable location and future residents will be able to access shops and services in Wickham. It will add to the supply of Self Build houses in the Winchester City Council area for which there is a shortage.’

The applicants, a husband and wife, intend to build a home with a high-quality appearance, using locally sourced materials, in a traditional style, in keeping with the character of the area. While the detail is to be finalised at reserved matters stage, Mr Burgess said that the ‘application provided significant context in this regard, clearly demonstrating that the proposed home will successfully integrate into the locality’.