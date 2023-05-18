Southsea Christadelphian Church Hall to go under the hammer with Nesbits
A former church in Southsea is about to go under the hammer.
The Christadelphian Hall in Devonshire Avenue was built in about 1935, and is being sold by Southsea auctioneers Nesbits next week.
‘Now being presented to the open market on behalf of charity trustees, this rare opportunity is felt to hold considerable scope for a variety of future uses. Interested parties are advised to approach Portsmouth City Council planning department in respect of their own ideas,’ says the auctioneers’ catalogue.
The hall is about 187sq m and is described as having ‘much potential’.
The auction is at 11am on Thursday, May 25 at the Queens Hotel in Osborne Road, Southsea. To find out more call Nesbits on 023 9286 4321.