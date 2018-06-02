SOUTHSEA GREEN: Latest from Treadgolds community garden

After seemingly months of wet and windy weather there are signs of healthy green shoots in the Treadgolds Community Garden at Portsea.

Not quite sure what is coming up but it all bodes well for the new gardening courses starting this spring.

The courses will concentrate on sowing, planting and growing fruit, vegetables and herbs for city gardens – be that in window boxes, patios or raised beds.

There will also be opportunities to experiment with growing more unusual produce, such as mushrooms and techniques like developing vertical ‘green walls’.

If you are part of an existing group that wants to learn and explore city gardening, or wish to join a small group of other like-minded folk and meet new ones then Treadgolds Community garden could be for you. No experience is necessary.

To find out more, e-mail gail.baird@johnpoundscentre.co.uk or call Gail on (023) 9289 2022. This is a Food Portsmouth project: foodportsmouth.org​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.