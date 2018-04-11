SOUTHSEA GREEN: Making plans for spring

As a novice gardener myself and trying to encourage young people to get outside and embrace growing and learning, the Catch22 ‘bed’ plot has been a haphazard, yet brilliant experiment in the past two years.

We had a ‘plant it and see what happens’ approach to growing; from monster marigolds to substantial spring onions (which turned out to be garlic), with a good dose of enthusiasm and some top tips from our neighbours, it’s been a great opportunity to learn.

Spring is here and we have a plan. We hope to get to grips with growing more fruit and veg. Redcurrants, blueberries and cranberries are on the wish-list, plus radishes, different lettuces and tomatoes.

But the community garden isn’t just about growing. With the current Southsea Greenfingers workshops and our forthcoming seventh birthday party, there are various ways to get involved. Pop in on April 21.

More info at southseagreen.uk