SOUTHSEA GREEN: Planning for the new season

Last weekend we met to make garden plans. A long overdue meeting for all our plot-holders and volunteers to launch the new season.

Some met for the first time across a table instead of heaps of compost, muddy paths and the whispers of conversations or old Facebook posts.

With spring just around the corner, plans for the garden are essential (mostly closed at the moment for safety).

Here’s a shout-out to professional gardeners out there: 'We need lots of woodchips.' Please call me on 07484 197 065if you have some spare so our visitors can walk instead of slide up the path.

We need help at our get-togethers to shore up old wooden beds that need repair and to get some seeds or seedlings sown, so we can grow seasonal veg and flowers. Then the garden will be bursting with life, and the bees can get buzzing, helping the flowers grow.

Next gardening club (everyone welcome – wear your wellies) at the community garden, Canoe Lake, Southsea, is on the first Saturday of each month – so the next is on March 3 at 11am. Visit us at southseagreen.uk​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.....