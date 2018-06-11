SOUTHSEA GREEN: We’ve launched our crowd-gardening scheme

Down the garden path something rather beautiful is beginning to emerge from the mud of winter. How beautiful?

Something special is happening at our community garden. Heard of crowd-surfing or crowd-funding? What we are doing is ‘crowd-gardening’. We’re beginning to become that herd of cool cats who water each others’ plants and watch over each others’ plots for the enemy – lack of water,

and slugs.

It’s that untouchable thing, more difficult to find these days, yet glimpsed over garden walls, on allotments, and in wonderful stories of giving on Facebook which make us smile and cry. It’s something rare or golden, that shines like the sun and flickers through the trees we pass in the hurried moments of our lives.

This week, we have help from 15 remarkable people from IBM, who are giving us a day to restore buildings and help build beds and replant fruit trees. More on that next week. Until then enjoy the sunshine.

