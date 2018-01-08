SOUTHSEA GREEN with Sue Stokes

I hope you’re keeping cosy on these chilly days and am sure you must, like me, be glad of the warm beds and roofs over our heads.

I hope it’s true that our churches are opening their buildings over these winter months and our city leaders are making provision, like the wonderful ‘homeless bus’, to take more people off the streets.

Wildlife needs refuge too, so please help us watch over ancient trees, defend our green space, and improve air quality #KeepPompeyGreen.

Plants in the garden are either hardy or not and if you find the odd plant that was missed when tucking them up in the greenhouse for winter, here’s a reminder of the winter remedy. Wrap them in fleece. Geraniums and fuchsias will overwinter in a cold greenhouse. Dahlia tubers should be lifted and put in a frost-free place.

Head gardener Goff Gleadle says it’s too wet to do anything outside yet, but stick to seed swapping and reading seed catalogues until the weather is warmer and light improves. Only 11 weeks until spring.southseagreen.uk.