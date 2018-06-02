  SOUTHSEA GREENHOUSE: Latest from the Friends of Southsea Rock Gardens

A great month for the Southsea Rock Garden Friends. First we had news we'd won the top grant from the 2017 Victorious Festival organisers. Thanks to everyone who voted for us.

Secondly, the splendid decorative entrance arch, designed and made by the Clutterbucks , is now in place. See it on a bright day with the golden lettering reflecting the afternoon sun.

It’s good that 2017 ends on a cheery note after all the plant losses through salt contamination in last November’s flooding. It needed a year to identify all the ‘casualties’, but re-planting with salt-resistant species will begin soon. Pick up our monthly ‘What’s in Bloom’ leaflet. Purple hebe, winter honeysuckle and the tall yuccas are currently showing well.

Come along on Wednesday mornings to join the SRG volunteers, especially if you have ‘lost’ your garden after moving into an apartment.