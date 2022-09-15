Southsea property for sale: A beautiful four-bedroom Victorian villa for just under £1m

The four-bedroom Victorian-era property is to be found in Merton Road, Southsea and is on the market through Fine and Country for £980,000.

It is situated in a popular conservation area of Southsea yet within easy access of local shops, bus routes, shopping facilities, highly regarded schools including Mayville School, The High School and Grammar School as well as being close to the Southsea Common and the waterfront.

The accommodation is arranged over five floors and includes: hallway, drawing room, study and sitting room which has access onto a roof terrace on the reception level with a cloakroom, dining room, 20ft bespoke fitted kitchen incorporating a family area and bi-folding doors leading onto rear garden as well as a utility room on the lower ground floor.

On the first floor are two bedrooms, one having an-ensuite shower room and family bathroom, on the second floor are two further bedrooms and a shower room with a study/occasional bedroom on the top floor.

The property is set back from the road via a pillared entrance with extensive car parking facilities, a landscaped split-level southerly facing rear garden with lower patio area, raised terrace and artificial lawned area, as well as a large garden shed.

Early viewing of this impressive family home is strongly recommended in order to appreciate both the accommodation and location on offer.

