On the market with Jackson-Stops, Chichester, the three bedroom, three bathroom house in Dolphin Quay, Queen Street, also has exclusive use of a private jetty for private mooring.

The house also has underfloor heating, Sylvarna kitchens with integrated appliances, Duravit bathroom fittings, and flooring comprising a mix of engineered oak, tiling and carpets.

The Quay side edge with a unique wrapping window, and anti-glare and solar glass has been used on south facing windows to reduce any glare.

