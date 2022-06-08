On the market with Jackson-Stops, Chichester, the three bedroom, three bathroom house in Dolphin Quay, Queen Street, also has exclusive use of a private jetty for private mooring.
The house also has underfloor heating, Sylvarna kitchens with integrated appliances, Duravit bathroom fittings, and flooring comprising a mix of engineered oak, tiling and carpets.
The Quay side edge with a unique wrapping window, and anti-glare and solar glass has been used on south facing windows to reduce any glare.
Undefined: readMore
1. The three bedroom Dolphin Quay home is on the market for £2,250,000. Picture: Jackson-Stops, Chichester
The three bedroom Dolphin Quay home is on the market for £2,250,000. Picture: Jackson-Stops, Chichester
Photo: Contrib
2. The three bedroom Dolphin Quay home is on the market for £2,250,000. Picture: Jackson-Stops, Chichester
The three bedroom Dolphin Quay home is on the market for £2,250,000. Picture: Jackson-Stops, Chichester
Photo: Contrib
3. The three bedroom Dolphin Quay home is on the market for £2,250,000. Picture: Jackson-Stops, Chichester
The three bedroom Dolphin Quay home is on the market for £2,250,000. Picture: Jackson-Stops, Chichester
Photo: Contrib
4. The three bedroom Dolphin Quay home is on the market for £2,250,000. Picture: Jackson-Stops, Chichester
The three bedroom Dolphin Quay home is on the market for £2,250,000. Picture: Jackson-Stops, Chichester
Photo: Contrib