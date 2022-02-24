Take a look inside this £240,000+ three-bed terrace in Portsmouth

The front of the property

Located within a row of 12, these homes do not come to market that often. The main benefits include good-sized bedrooms, ample living space, a good-sized garden and the potential for extending.

A further benefit of this property is the nearly new gas central heating system, installed in June 2021.Located on the west side of the road, the property has an easy-to-maintain west-facing garden which floods the rear with afternoon sun.

The living room has a feature fireplace and the current owner has recently modernised this space, creating a bright airy living room with contemporary wood effect flooring.

The living room

Leading to the dining room, you will find a sizeable space which could be opened into the kitchen to create a generous open plan kitchen diner.

The back door opens on to a small vestibule with access to a handy downstairs toilet and the garden.Upstairs is a spacious landing area with the bathroom at the rear of the property.

The second bedroom is located adjacent to the bathroom and offers a good-sized double room with built in storage. The decor is a warm neutral tone which, along with the wood effect flooring, offers a homely feel that continues into the front bedroom, again with storage.

Next to this, you will find the third bedroom which is a good size and could also be used as an office for those working from home.

The upstairs landing

For more information, contact Chinneck Shaw on (023) 9282 6731.

One of the bedrooms

The garden