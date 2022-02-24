Take a look inside this £240,000+ three-bed terrace in Portsmouth
Looking for a first-time home? This three-bedroom property in Mayo Close, Portsmouth, for sale at offers in excess of £240,000 with Chinneck Shaw, could be the perfect purchase.
Located within a row of 12, these homes do not come to market that often. The main benefits include good-sized bedrooms, ample living space, a good-sized garden and the potential for extending.
A further benefit of this property is the nearly new gas central heating system, installed in June 2021.Located on the west side of the road, the property has an easy-to-maintain west-facing garden which floods the rear with afternoon sun.
The living room has a feature fireplace and the current owner has recently modernised this space, creating a bright airy living room with contemporary wood effect flooring.
Leading to the dining room, you will find a sizeable space which could be opened into the kitchen to create a generous open plan kitchen diner.
The back door opens on to a small vestibule with access to a handy downstairs toilet and the garden.Upstairs is a spacious landing area with the bathroom at the rear of the property.
The second bedroom is located adjacent to the bathroom and offers a good-sized double room with built in storage. The decor is a warm neutral tone which, along with the wood effect flooring, offers a homely feel that continues into the front bedroom, again with storage.
Next to this, you will find the third bedroom which is a good size and could also be used as an office for those working from home.
For more information, contact Chinneck Shaw on (023) 9282 6731.