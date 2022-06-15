The detached family home, which includes an annexe including a home office and ancillary accommodation, backs onto the Hayling Billy line and looks over the nature reserve towards the Solent, making it an ideal location for water sport enthusiasts and nature lovers.

The Langstone Road property, known as The Drift House, was built in 2011.

It was individually designed with a symmetrical frontage with a pillared entrance and main front door leading to a large hallway with curved staircase rising to the upper floors.

It is on the market with Fine and Country.

1. The Drift House has four bedrooms and overlooks Langstone Harbour. Picture: Fine and Country The Drift House has four bedrooms and overlooks Langstone Harbour. Picture: Fine and Country Photo: Contrib Photo Sales

