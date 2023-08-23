Taylor Wimpey to launch new showhome and first phase of homes in Chichester

Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties is launching its brand new Byford showhome and the first phase of homes at its Chichester development, Regis Park, this weekend.

The launch event will take place at 10am on the 26th August and an Independent Financial Advisor will be available to offer free mortgage advice.

Attendees will also be given a chance to speak to the friendly Sales Executives for further information on the ready-to-reserve two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Regis Park street scene

Rosamund Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “This is the perfect opportunity to imagine what life could be like at this new up-and-coming community. Demand for the first release of homes is anticipated to be high, so make sure you attend the launch event and register your interest to avoid disappointment.”

The Byford house type is designed for families, couples and first time buyers with its sociable large open plan kitchen that leads into the rear garden and spacious living room. The three-bedroom home has two double bedrooms and a third room that could be used as a spare bedroom, office or nursery for flexible living.

In total, 250 homes will be built at Regis Park for people at all stages of the property ladder, whether this be first time buyers or existing home owners. Once completed, the development will feature large areas of open public spaces, a play area, and a new scout hut.

Regis Park is situated in the coastal village of Pagham which boasts several pubs, cafes, takeaways, convenience stores, and a pharmacy, post office, dental surgery, opticians and a historic church. Surrounded by the beautiful countryside, the village is within easy walking distance to Pagham beach and Pagham Harbour, an undeveloped area of the Sussex coastline which is a designated nature reserve and wildlife habitat.