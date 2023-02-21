For sale in Portsmouth: 2 bed terrace house with 2 reception rooms and rear garden perfect for first time buyers
With two bedrooms and an enclosed rear garden, this modern and homely property in Portsmouth could make a perfect first time buy for a family.
Located on Shakespeare Road in Fratton, this two bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer and their family is looking for in the Portsmouth area. The home comes with a modern and homely living space as well as an enclosed rear garden.
The property description on Zoopla reads: “This property has been renovated by the current owners and accommodation on offer comprises two reception rooms, the second of which opens onto the 18ft modern fitted kitchen/diner, a modern fitted upstairs bathroom, in addition to the two bedrooms. Further benefits include double glazing, gas central heating and a fully enclosed rear garden.”
Summary
Location: Shakespeare Road, Fratton, Portsmouth PO1 5LF
Price: £235,000
Agent: Jeffries & Dibbens
Contact: 02394 060452
For more information, visit Zoopla.