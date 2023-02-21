News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: 2 bed terrace house with 2 reception rooms and rear garden perfect for first time buyers

With two bedrooms and an enclosed rear garden, this modern and homely property in Portsmouth could make a perfect first time buy for a family.

By Charlotte Hawes
2 minutes ago

Located on Shakespeare Road in Fratton, this two bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer and their family is looking for in the Portsmouth area. The home comes with a modern and homely living space as well as an enclosed rear garden.

The property description on Zoopla reads: “This property has been renovated by the current owners and accommodation on offer comprises two reception rooms, the second of which opens onto the 18ft modern fitted kitchen/diner, a modern fitted upstairs bathroom, in addition to the two bedrooms. Further benefits include double glazing, gas central heating and a fully enclosed rear garden.”

Summary

Location: Shakespeare Road, Fratton, Portsmouth PO1 5LF

Price: £235,000

Agent: Jeffries & Dibbens

Contact: 02394 060452

For more information, visit Zoopla.

1. Shakespeare Road

This property is located on Shakespeare Road

2. Shakespeare Road

Main living room

3. Shakespeare Road

View of the lounge from the front door

4. Shakespeare Road

Second reception room

