Peta Sampson on the latest developments at the Southsea community garden.

We’ve been busier than usual. Having won a Tesco customer vote, we’ve been delivering workshops in crafts and gardening with Eastney Community Centre.They aimed to share skills, build community and raise environmental awareness

We’ve grown veg, found the perfect compost recipe and learned how to relax in the garden while playing our own mini harps. We made seed bombs, learned how to grow in small spaces, and took unloved items and recycled them. Now we are almost ready to harvest the veg and, despite slugs, we have a lovely crop. So we will come together to enjoy a shared meal, grown with our own hands.

Thanks to Gemma and Tesco and everyone who gave us their tokens for this chance to celebrate our community growing spaces. southseagreen.uk