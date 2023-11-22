News you can trust since 1877
The most expensive house for sale in Hampshire revealed as a nine bedroom home in Liss with a pool and a gym

The most expensive home currently on the market in Hampshire – priced at £15million.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 18:09 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 18:10 GMT

This property, located in Hawkley Road, Liss, comes with nine bedrooms, seven bathrooms and five reception rooms as well as over 200 acres of land. Highbrook Hall also comes with a swimming pool, a gym, a paddock, a stables, a tennis court, outbuildings, equestrian and a huge garden.

The property listing says: “Highbrook Hall is a striking Grade II listed period property, on a monastic site, with the original Hall dating back to the 14th Century. The central entrance hall, with its high ceilings, leads to each of the principal reception rooms, which serve as excellent entertaining and formal rooms.”

This property is on the market with Knight Frank - Country Department Sales and for more information, click here.

This property is on the market for £15,000,000 and it comes with over 200 acres of land.

