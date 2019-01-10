A garden to me is most fun if you can throw a ball as hard as possible along its length and not touch the edges.

While away recently, my puppy enjoyed games with me in our holiday garden. The grass was soft, green and mossy. There were shelters to explore along the garden’s edges and a wooden Wendy house covered with overgrown brambles and climbers. A tree at the end of the garden was steeped in a layer of crunchy brown leaves it had shed for winter.

Each morning I'd climb into my wellies and take a ball out to play with the dog in this new, exciting space which had plenty of new scents to investigate. A gate at the end led to a forest beyond.

One morning we woke to see a fawn in our garden, my most magical memory of the week which has stayed with me since coming home.