This is what it looks like inside the most expensive flat for sale in Gunwharf Quays

The flat is on the market for £1.95m and is listed by Fine and Country.
It has a wrap-around balcony and a rooftop viewing terrace.
The flat comes with panoramic unobscured views of Portsmouth Harbour.
It has three bedrooms, two of which are en-suite.
There is also gated parking.
For more information visit Zoopla’s website here – or call Fine and Country on 023 9229 0571.
