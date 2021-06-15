Rock Salt, in London Road, North End.

Three takeaway shops you can buy in Portsmouth right now

Have you ever dreamed of owning your owning food business?

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 4:06 pm

If you answered yes to that question, then you be pleased to know there are a number of places up for sale in Portsmouth right now.

Ranging from pizza shops to fish and chips.

We have pulled together a list of food businesses on sale on Zoopla.

Chicago Grill

Chicago Grill in London Road is an 'exceptionally well run and performing American style takeaway'. It is on the market for £89,950.

Photo: Zoopla

Chicago Grill

This is what Chicago Grill looks like inside. Currently it offers takeaway along with a thriving delivery service which includes, Burgers, chicken burgers, spare ribs, spicy wing meals, kids meals, milkshakes & deserts

Photo: Zoopla

Chicago Grill

This is what the kitchen looks like.

Photo: Zoopla

Rock Salt

Rock Salt, a fish and chip shop, in Quartremaine Road, Portsmouth. It is on sale for £139,950. The business has a strong reputation on Tripadvisor with 740 reviews.

Photo: Zoopla

