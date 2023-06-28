Flashback - gardeners at the launch of Fareham in Bloom competition in 2019

The competition closes for entries next Monday, July 3, and the judging panel will be visiting the top-voted outdoor spaces on Friday, August 11.

The only exception will be the ‘Something Small’ category which will not have a visit and will be judged purely on the photo and description submitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are six categories to enter, and each entrant will receive a 10% discount voucher for St Margaret’s Nurseries in Titchfield’

• Best Garden – A residential garden of any size, front or back;

• Commercial – Shop fronts, pubs, cafes, restaurants, businesses, schools, children’s nurseries;

• Something Small – Hanging baskets, window boxes, potted plants, unusual garden features, a small area of your open space that you are proud of;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Community Floral Display – An area of open space within your road/street that the community looks after, community centres, sheltered housing grounds, care/retirement homes, outdoor communal areas;

• Young Green Fingers – Something the children have planted or grown, a unique area that they have created within an outdoor space;

• Sustainable Garden – Planting to encourage wildlife, grow your own fruit and veg, allotments, recycling materials and using minimal resources.

Entrants simply need to complete an online form, accompanied by a short description and photograph, before the deadline. Anyone who lives or has a business in the borough is eligible to take part in the competition, which is free to enter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The borough covers the wards of Fareham, Portchester, Stubbington, Hill Head, Titchfield, Park Gate, Warsash, Locks Heath and Sarisbury.

There is a prize in every category, with the winner of Best Garden receiving a year’s subscription to the council’s garden waste scheme. All winners will be invited to a special reception in the Mayor’s Parlour at the Civic Offices in Fareham to receive prizes and certificates.

Executive Member for Streetscene at Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Ian Bastable, said: ‘It has been amazing to see photos of the wonderful outdoor spaces that have been submitted by residents and businesses so far.

‘If you have a display to be proud of, make sure to enter it into our online competition before the closing date!”